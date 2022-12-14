Organizer Kelly White details the Grinch Ain't Stealing Christmas event to help community members in need.
1 What is the goal of the event?
We want to help people in the community in need so we will have community resources and outreach for anyone needing assistance. KREOKS, Caring Hands, All Saints, Mike's club, Pittsburg county Health Department, we're trying to bring everyone together in one spot to give a little love for people over the holidays. It's hard right now for everybody with the way prices are and for various reasons.
We want to give back to anyone in need. We just want to spread a little extra kindness this time of year.
2 How did it start?
I'm in the process of starting a nonprofit called Humanity 918 and I'm always trying to help and do things in the community to help give back. We were getting presents at the Good Samaritan gift store but we wanted to do something bigger to help the community.
3 What will be featured at the event?
We will have a toy giveaway for children. We will give away free coats, blankets, gloves and nonperishable goods for anyone in need. We will have a free lunch with hot dogs, hot chocolate and bottled water. And we'll have Santa and the Grinch on site for some Christmas-themed fun.
4 How does the Grinch play into the event?
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office agreed to help us catch the Grinch in some of his shenanigans throughout the community this week with some videos we're posting on Facebook. It's a way to bring a little Christmas fun leading up to the Saturday event.
5 When and where is it?
The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 20 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.