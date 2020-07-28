Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes talks about voter registration prior to the upcoming Aug. 25 Runoff Election and thereafter.
1 When is the last day to register to vote in time for the Aug. 25 Runoff election?
Friday, July 31, 2020, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 25 Runoff Election. Those who aren't registered or need to change their registration information (such as for a name change or a different address) may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight, Friday, July 31, 2020.
2 Is anything on the Aug. 25 ballot in Pittsburg County other than the GOP runoff between Sen. Larry Boggs and Warren Hamilton to determine the Republican nominee for the District 7 Senate Seat?
No. It's the only thing on the ballot. (A voter must be a registered member of the Republican Party to cast a ballot in the GOP Runoff Election between Boggs and Hamilton. The winner faces the Democrat District 7 State Senate nominee Jerry Donathan in the Nov. 3 General Election, when voters will be allowed to cross party lines to cast their ballot for candidates outside their own political parties).
3 Can those who are currently registered as a Democrat or Independent switch their political party affiliation prior to the July 31 registration deadline so they can vote in Aug. 25 GOP Runoff between Boggs and Hamilton?
You can turn in a registration change, but it won't change until after August 31. In even-numbered years, like 2020, you can't change your political party affiliation between April 1 and Aug. 31. You can change it, but it won't go into effect until September 1.
4 Who can apply to be a registered voter and where can Voter Registration Application forms be obtained?
Persons who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and who are at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, McAlester, OK, 74501, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications are available online at www.elections.ok.gov.
5 What happens to Voter Registration Applications postmarked after the July 31 midnight deadline?
Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after August 25. The county election board responds in writing to everyone who submits a Voter Registration Application. The response is either a voter identification card listing a voter's precinct number and polling place location, or a letter explaining the reason the application was not approved. Anyone who has submitted a Voter Registration Application and has not received a response within 30 days should contact the county election board office at 918-423-3877.
