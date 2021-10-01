Rev. Janie Koch, vicar at All Saints Episcopal Church in McAlester, details the Blessing of Pets set for Sunday at Chadick Park.
1. What is the Blessing of the Pets?
Blessing of the Pets is attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, a monk who lived in Italy from about 1182 to 1226. He lived a dedicated life to poverty and charity. History says that he even preached to the birds and chastised a wolf from attacking local villagers. He longed to have humanity see all creatures as brothers and sisters in creation. His feast day or day of celebration is traditionally Oct. 4. In our modern day, we continue to celebrate his work as close to his feast day as possible. In celebrating his life, we offer blessings and celebration of the animals in our lives that bring us great joy.
2. Where is it?
The Blessing of the Pets will be at the pavilion in Chadick Park next to the tennis courts.
3. When is it?
The blessing will be this Sunday, October 3, from 2-4 p.m.
4. What to bring?
Bring all your pets. Ones with fur, feathers, scales, shells, and even ones stuffed with cotton that keep the children company when they sleep. Please keep the pets on a leash, in a crate, in a tank, or contained in some way.
5. Who is leading or hosting the event?
The Blessing of the Pets is hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church in McAlester.
