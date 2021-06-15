5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the Air Quality Index and how is it used to determine Ozone alerts?

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality explains what the agency's Air Quality Index is and how to understand how to read it along with explaining when Ozone Alerts are issued. More information can be found by visiting www.deq.ok.gov/air-quality-divison
1. What is the Air Quality Index?
The Air Quality Index, or AQI, is a system of colors and numbers used to communicate the air quality in a region. The AQI color scheme starts with green for healthy air through maroon for the unhealthiest level. Likewise, AQI numbers go from healthiest (0-50) to unhealthiest (300+).
2. How can the AQI be used?
The AQI can be used in a number of ways. DEQ uses it to forecast expected conditions for the day. Each day our forecasters attempt to predict the most likely air quality conditions for the day and display that data in the form of the AQI. Each AQI color has a descriptor statement that informs the public of any necessary precautions to take.
3. What are Ozone Alert Days and when are they issued?
DEQ issues an Ozone Watch/Alert when the ozone AQI forecast for the next day is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange) or worse. DEQ notifies local councils of government who use their Ozone Alert programs to spread the word to those in affected areas.
4. What is an air quality health advisory?
Health advisories may be issued for any monitored criteria pollutant that reaches unhealthy levels, but usually ozone and inhalable particulate matter (PM) are the pollutants of concern. DEQ bases advisories on data collected by DEQ, supplemented with tribal and regional data.
5. Where can I find out if an Ozone Alert Day or health advisory has been issued?
Ozone alerts and advisories can be found on the DEQ's website at www.deq.ok.gov and are relayed by local media outlets. Oklahoma residents can also sign up online to receive air quality notifications online.
