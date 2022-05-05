National Today, a website dedicated to keeping track of holidays, details how Teacher Appreciation Week came about after a push for Congress to dedicate a day to appreciate teachers.
1. When was the first push to have a day to appreciate teachers?
In 1944, an Arkansas school teacher, Mattye White Woodridge, wrote to politicians and educational professionals about the demand for a day to appreciate teachers.
2. When did Congress first proclaim National Teacher Day?
It wasn’t for nearly a decade until the idea was introduced to Congress by Eleanor Roosevelt. In 1953, Roosevelt was successful in convincing lawmakers to proclaim the first National Teacher Appreciation Day to be celebrated on March 7.
3. When did teacher appreciation become a week?
After the National Education Association and Kansas and Indiana state affiliates lobbied Congress again to create National Teacher Day on March 7, 1980, they continued to observe it yearly even though Congress did not. They did this until 1985 when the Assembly transformed the single day into the first full week of May.
4. How can I observe Teacher Appreciation Week?
Many associations, like National PTA, offer suggestions for gifts to give to teachers and provide fun printable thank-you notes and flyers. Other great ideas to honor your teacher’s work include gift cards, donations, baked goods, decorating their classroom door or teachers lounge, volunteer in a classroom, or use the official hashtag #ThankATeacher.
5. Is there another day to honor teachers?
In 1994, October 5 was selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for celebrating World Teachers’ Day because, on this date in 1966, a precedent for the Status of Teachers and their rights was established at a special intergovernmental conference in Paris.
