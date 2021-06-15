The Oklahoma Health Care Authority explains the details of Medicaid expansion, who is now eligible to receive Soonercare, and when the expansion will go into effect.
1. Why is Medicaid expanding?
On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138% (133% with a 5% disregard) of the federal poverty level or lower. This equates to an estimated annual income of $16,970 for an individual or $34,846 for a family of four.
2. When will the expansion go into effect?
July 1, 2021
3. How do I apply?
Individuals who are eligible can visit www.mysoonercare.org to apply.
4. What does Medicaid expansion mean for existing SoonerCare members?
Benefits for existing SoonerCare members will not change because of Medicaid expansion. However, certain populations may be enrolled into a third-party managed care program.
5. How much will the expansion population pay in monthly premiums and co-pays? Why?
There are no premiums for members in the newly expanded SoonerCare population. However, non-pregnant adults will be charged copayments up to the 5% out-of-pocket cost sharing limit, unless exempted from cost sharing requirements.
