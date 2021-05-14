The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information about Project RISE (Renew Indigenous Strength with Empowerment) and what are schools the project is being offered at. For more information on Project RISE, contact 580-898-4361.
1. What is Project RISE?
Project RISE is a grant funded college and career readiness program that utilizes student and parent input, community partnerships and data to connect Native American students with opportunities after high school graduation.
2. What is the purpose of the program?
The purpose of Project RISE is to help increase graduation rates and put Native American students on a path to further their educational and career-based success in the future.
Students will have the opportunity to participate in activities designed to help them transition successfully from high school to higher education. Just a few of these activities are: Native American centered summer camps, corresponding educational field trips, ACT prep workshops, online tutoring, and virtual job shadowing.
Students will even have the opportunity to check out a laptop to take home for online activities.
3. What area schools were chosen and how were they picked?
Currently, Project RISE is available in three school districts within the Choctaw Nation: Talihina, Hartshorne and Wright City. These districts were carefully chosen based on student success rates, the percentage of students who sought post-secondary education and their eligibility for small rural school achievement and rural and low-income school listings.
4. Why should my student join Project RISE?
Through Project RISE, participants will have a broader array of choices in educational services, college and career exploration and Native enrichment programs.
Parents and students will have the opportunity to weigh in on which of several available programs will be implemented. These options include, but are not limited to, the following: college advisement, career training, STEM awareness, and concurrent enrollment assistance
5. What are the eligibility requirements?
Students must be a member of a federally recognized tribe and an enrolled middle or high school students in the districts of Wright City, Talihina or Hartshorne. Applications are available at www.choctawnation.com/project-rise.
