The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education gives information on what Oklahoma's Promise is and how the program helps more Oklahoma families send their children to college. More informaion on the program can be found by visiting www.okhighered.org/okpromise/
1. What is Oklahoma's Promise?
Oklahoma’s Promise allows eighth-, ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students from families with an income of $60,000 or less to earn a college tuition scholarship. Students must also meet academic and conduct requirements in high school.
Created in 1992 by the Legislature to help more Oklahoma families send their children to college, Oklahoma’s Promise was originally designated as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program. The program is administered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
2. What grade does a student have to be in to apply for Oklahoma's Promise?
Students must be enrolled in the eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grade to be eligible to apply for Oklahoma’s Promise (homeschool students must be age 13, 14, 15 or 16; see the following question). Applications are dated by academic year (i.e., 2021-22 school year). Students completing the seventh grade in May must wait until the next school year application is available in August to apply. Students completing the 11th grade MUST apply before the June 30 application deadline at the end of their junior year.
3. When is the deadline to apply for Oklahoma's Promise?
The deadline to apply for Oklahoma’s Promise each year is always clearly indicated on the application, so it is a good idea to check the application first. The deadline is June 30. However, during years that June 30 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the application deadline will be the Monday following which is July 1 or July 2. Again, please check the application you are completing for the exact date.
4. What if my child is homeschooled?
Students who are homeschooled must be age 13, 14, 15 or 16 at the time of application (grade levels do not apply). A homeschool student may not apply after they turn 17 years old. The same income and residency requirements apply to all applicants.
5. I’ve submitted an online application. Now what?
For an online application, all correspondence will be done by email. If you clicked “Submit,” you will have received an email confirmation immediately. Once you click Submit, you should see the signature page that you need to print and mail to the Oklahoma's Promise office with your income documentation. Once we have reviewed the documentation, you will receive an email confirming your student's enrollment into the program or requesting additional information. Some email providers send our automated emails to spam, so you may want to add okpromise@osrhe.edu to your address book.
