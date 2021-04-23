The American Red Cross explains what National Water Safety Month is and the importance of water safety. More information can be found by visiting www.redcross.org/watersafety
1. What is National Water Safety Month?
May is National Water Safety Month and the American Red Cross wants to ensure that every member of your family becomes water competent. This means being water smart, having swimming skills and knowing how to help others.
2. Why is water safety so important?
It only takes a moment. A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen. Death and injury from drownings happen every day in home pools and hot tubs, at the beach or in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams, bathtubs, and even buckets.
3. What is a circle of drowning prevention?
The circle of drowning prevention are layers of protection that are essential to help prevent drowning.
The six layers are: Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water, fence pools and spas with adequate barriers, including four-sided fencing, learn swimming and water-safety survival skills, children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boaters should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, and always swim in a lifeguarded area.
4. What does it mean to be water competent?
Water competency is a way of improving water safety for yourself and those around you through avoiding common dangers, developing fundamental water safety skills to make you safer in and around the water, and knowing how to prevent and respond to drowning emergencies. Water competency has 3 main components: water smarts, swimming skills and helping others.
5. What do I do during an emergency?
If a child is missing, check the water first: seconds count in preventing death or disability! Alert the lifeguard, if one is present. Recognize the signs of someone in trouble and shout for help. A swimmer needs immediate help if they:
Are not making forward progress in the water.
Are vertical in the water but unable to move or tread water.
Are motionless and face down in the water.
Rescue and remove the person from the water (without putting yourself in danger). Ask someone to call emergency medical services (EMS). If alone, give 2 minutes of care, then call EMS. Begin rescue breathing and CPR. Use an AED if available and transfer care to advanced life support.
