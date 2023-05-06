The American Nurses Association explains how National Nurses Week started and history.com details a prominent nurse at the center of its establishment.
1 What is National Nurses Week?
National Nurses Week celebrates the work of nurses and starts each year on May 6 and ends May 12 — which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
2 Who was Florence Nightingale?
Florence Nightingale lived from 1820 to 1910 and was known as “The Lady With the Lamp.” She was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician best known as the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale worked as a nurse during the Crimean War and established St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. She led reform in healthcare to improve the quality of care in the 19th and 20th centuries.
3 How did Nurses Week start?
National Nurse Week was observed Oct. 11-16 in 1954 to mark the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s mission to Crimea, but congress discontinued its practice of joint resolutions for national weeks. The International Council of Nurses proclaimed May 12, 1974 as International Nurse Day, something the organization had celebrated since 1965, and the White House joined in recognizing the week that year.
New Jersey Governor Brendon Byrne declared May 6, 1978 as Nurses Day as other states soon followed and the American Nurses Association Board of Directors formally acknowledged May 6, 1982 as National Nurses Day. The action affirmed a joint resolution of the United States Congress designating May 6 as National Recognition Day for Nurses. President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation on March 25, 1982 proclaiming National Recognition Day for Nurses to be May 6, 1982.
4 When did it become a weeklong celebration?
The ANA board expanded nurses recognition to a week in by declaring May 6-12, 1991 as National Nurses Week.
5 What is the American Nurses Association?
The ANA has supported nursing since 1896 and includes state and regional representatives that conduct celebrations to recognize the contributions that nurses and nursing make to the community.
