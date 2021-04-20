Megan Waters, Executive Director of Keep McAlester Beautiful details Keep America Beautiful Month and what the local organization is doing this month to honor the month.
1. What is Keep America Beautiful Month?
April is Keep America Beautiful month! Keep America Beautiful is a national nonprofit organization that envisions every community is a clean, green, and beautiful place to live.
2. What is the brief history of how it started?
It began in 1971 with help from the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America with Keep America Beautiful Day. Then a week of activities followed in 1982, where cities celebrated with beautification events, school contests, and educational activities. Finally, in 1984, city officials across the nation proclaimed it Keep America Beautiful month and planned events and programs to improve their communities. In McAlester, we celebrate with April Cleanup.
3. How does Keep McAlester Beautiful help?
Keep McAlester Beautiful (formerly Pride In McAlester) started the first cleanups as neighborhood and ward cleanups. Now, we have our April cleanup every year as a part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup. Cleanup we do, as we will remove nearly a million pounds of unwanted debris this month from McAlester!
4. What does Keep McAlester Beautiful have planned in the near future?
This last weekend of cleanup brings the hazardous waste Saturday where you can bring household pesticides, fluorescent lightbulbs, weed killer containers and old motor oil, just to name a few. It is also the day we have the shred truck here from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the former National Guard Armory, 301 E. Polk in McAlester.
Then, April 30th, a Friday, Arbor Day, we will be planting milkweed sprigs at the Monarch Habitat 1203 McArthur Lane in McAlester at 4 p.m.
5. How can I do my part or get involved?
Do your part with Keep America Beautiful month by cleaning up your little corner of the world. Plant a tree, remove debris, pick up litter at your local park, or down the street where you live. Volunteer this weekend at the cleanup or come help us plant milkweed on the 30th.
