Brittney Rochell, Chief Communications Officer for the Kansas Oklahoma region, details Fire Prevention Week and how to prevent fires.
1. When and what is Fire Prevention Week?
This Fire Prevention Week (October 3-9), the Kansas and Oklahoma region of the American Red Cross urges you to test your smoke alarms before the threat of home fires increases with cold weather.
2. Why is the week in October?
The Red Cross responds to 27% more home fires in November-March than in warmer months. According to the National Fire Protection Association — which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” — home fires are most common in cooler months when people spend more time inside, and cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of these crises.
3. How can I protect my family?
Test your smoke alarms and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.
Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
4. What are some tips for an escape plan?
Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. When practicing your plan, include any devices or people that can help you to get out safely.
5. How else can I prepare?
The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,048 lives — including 11 in Kansas Oklahoma region — by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/HomeFires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.