EARTHDAY.ORG details this year's Earth Day events and how to participate.
1. What is the theme for Earth Day 2021?
The theme for Earth Day 2021 on April 22 is "Restore Our Earth," which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. The theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address climate change.
2. When was the first Earth Day?
The first Earth Day was in 1970 and has since grown to be observed by more than 1 billion people in 192 countries, making it the largest civic observance in the world.
3. What events are planned for April 20?
Earth Day 2021 begins with a global youth climate summit led by Earth Uprising, in collaboration with My Future My Voice, OneMillionOfUs and hundreds of youth climate activists. The global youth summit will consist of panels, speeches, discussions, and special messages with today’s youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Villaseñor, and Licypriya Kangujam.
In the evening on April 20, the Hip Hop Caucus and its partners will present the “We Shall Breathe” virtual summit. This digital event will examine climate and environmental justice, connecting the climate crisis to issues of pollution, poverty, police brutality, and the pandemic, all within a racial justice framework.
4. What is planned for April 21?
Education International will lead the “Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit.”
The multilingual virtual summit will span several time zones and feature prominent activists from every continent, focused on the crucial role that educators play in combating climate change and why we need transformative climate education now.
5. What is planned for Earth Day, April 22?
EARTHDAY.ORG will have its second Earth Day Live digital event at www.earthday.org beginning at 11 a.m. local time. Workshops, panel discussions, and special performances will focus on "Restore Our Earth" with topics covering natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems.
