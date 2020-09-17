Information from the Daughters of the American Revolution details Constitution Week.
1 What is Constitution Week and when is it celebrated?
Constitution Day is Thursday and it kicks off Constitution Week, which is celebrated annually Sept. 17-23 to commemorate America’s most important document.
2 When did the Daughters of the American Revolution start celebrating Constitution Week?
DAR started this celebration of the Constitution in 1955 by petitioning Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 each year for Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
3 What are the goals for Constitution Week?
Constitution Week celebration is meant to: 1) Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution; 2) Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; and 3) Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
4 Why makes the Constitution so important?
The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
5 How can Constitution Week be celebrated?
Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us. Get involved by encouraging young people to sign the Constitution Week Proclamation Pledge and ask your local community officials to issue a proclamation about Constitution Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.