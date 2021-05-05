The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse explains what is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and how to find resources for children experiencing mental health.
1. What is Children's Mental Health Awareness Day?
National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, held this year on May 7, raises awareness regarding the importance of mental wellness for children and young people. The plain truth is that for our citizens, our communities and state to prosper, we must have healthy brains; and, that process for ensuring brain health begins early in life, when our brains are developing.
2. Why is mental health important?
Emotional and mental health is important because it’s a vital part of life and impacts thoughts, behaviors and emotions. Being emotionally healthy can promote productivity and effectiveness in activities such as work, school or caregiving.
The first few years of a baby or child’s life affects the health of their mind and body. Their brain begins to grow and learn how to act, behave, think and feel. This early childhood time can be the start of good mental health and well-being for the rest of their lives.
3. How does mental health effect children?
Youth with mental health disorders are more likely to be unhappy at school, be absent, or be suspended or expelled. Their learning is negatively impacted because of poor concentration, distractibility, inability to retain information, poor peer relationships, and aggressive behavior.
4. What are the number of children that are effected?
In the US, 7.1% of children ages 3-17 experience anxiety, and 3.2% experience depression. These are numbers that have consistently risen over the past two decades.
The National Institute of Mental Health notes at least half of mental illnesses begin by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24. The median age of onset for anxiety disorders and/or impulse-control disorders is age 11.
5. Where can I find resources for my children?
Early diagnosis and appropriate services for children and their families can make a difference. Access to providers who can offer services, including screening, referrals, and treatment, are things that all parents and caregivers should know how to access. People who are looking for resources for their children can call 211, a great resource to link to behavioral health services across the state. Also, in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, they answer the statewide youth mobile crisis line at 1-833-885-CARE (2273).
