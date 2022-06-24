The American Radio Relay League explains what the organization’s annual Field Day is and how people who are interested in amateur radio can see it in action.
1 What is ARRL Field Day?
ARRL Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the United States and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations. Field Day is a picnic, a campout, practice for emergencies, an informal contest and, most of all, FUN!
2 What is Amateur Radio?
Often called “ham radio,” the Amateur Radio Service has been around for a century. In that time, it’s grown into a worldwide community of licensed operators using the airwaves with every conceivable means of communications technology. Its people range in age from youngsters to grandparents. Even rocket scientists and a rock star or two are in the ham ranks. Most, however, are just normal folks like you and me who enjoy learning and being able to transmit voice, data and pictures through the air to unusual places, both near and far, without depending on commercial systems.
3 What is highlighted during Field Day?
Field Day is a time where many aspects of Amateur Radio come together to highlight our many roles. While some will treat it as a contest, other groups use the opportunity to practice their emergency response capabilities. It is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate Amateur Radio to the organizations that Amateur Radio might serve in an emergency, as well as the general public. For many clubs, ARRL Field Day is one of the highlights of their annual calendar. The contest part is simply to contact as many other stations as possible and to learn to operate our radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions.
4 When is Field Day held?
This year’s field day will be held this weekend, June 25-26, 2022.
5 Is there a Field Day activity being held in McAlester?
Yes, the Pittsburg County Amateur Radio Club will be hosting Field Day activities Saturday at Hutchison Park. The park is located at North Fourth Street and East Krebs Avenue in north McAlester with activities beginning at Noon and lasting through the evening hours. Other Field Day locations can be found by visiting www.arrl.org/field-day-locator.
