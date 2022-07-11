NASA.gov explains a supermoon and the best way to view the one coming on Wednesday.
1. What is a supermoon?
At its closest point, a full moon appears about 17% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, which occurs when it’s farthest from Earth in its orbit.
2. Why does this happen?
A “supermoon” occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee. During every 27-day orbit around Earth, the Moon reaches both its perigee, about 226,000 miles (363,300 km) from Earth, and its farthest point, or apogee, about 251,000 miles (405,500 km) from Earth. ‘Supermoon’ isn’t an official astronomical term, but typically it’s used to describe a full moon that comes within at least 90 percent of perigee.
3. How often do supermoons occur?
Supermoons only happen three to four times a year, and always appear consecutively. Throughout most of Earth's orbit around the sun, perigee and the full moon do not overlap.
4. How can I watch the supermoon Wednesday?
Observers all over the world will be able to see the supermoon throughout the night if the sky is clear. Like all full moons, the supermoon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise. It is highest overhead in the late night and very early morning hours.
5. What is Wednesday's supermoon called?
One name is the “Buck moon” — referring to when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
Last month's full moon on June 14 was a supermoon called the “Strawberry moon” because of its correlation to strawberry harvest time.
