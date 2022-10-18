Julie Pittman, with the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, details what is and isn't subject to the state's Open Records Act.
1. What is a public record under the ORA?
All documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, expenditure, of public funds, administration of public property.
2. Who is subject to the Open Records Act?
Basically if you're involved with public money, you're going to be subject to the Open Records Act. This is any official or employee of a public body. Public bodies include any office, board, commission or agency supported by public funds, or expending public funds, or operating public property.
3. What isn't a public record?
Personal financial information, computer software, toll collection audio or video, non-government personal items, and more.
Sometimes the entire record will be exempt but if a redaction is possible, the reasonably segregable portion of a record containing exempt material shall be provided after the exempt portion has been removed. Certain personnel records, federal records, personal notes, certain law enforcement records, litigation files, court-sealed records, and more can be exempted.
4. What fees can be charged?
A fee for direct cost of searching and copying records may be charged if the request is for solely commercial purposes or it would clearly cause excessive disruption of the essential functions of the public body.
Fees can't exceed 25¢ per page for 8 1⁄2 x 14” or smaller; and can't exceed $1 for a certified copy.
A search fee can't be charged when the release of records is in the public interest or to the news media.
A fee schedule shall be posted at the principal office.
5. What is the timeframe for a response?
Public officials, bodies and agencies must provide prompt, reasonable access to records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.