City of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo details the process of issuing a precautionary boil advisory.
1. What is a precautionary boil advisory?
A precautionary boil advisory is issued by a water system and is a recommendation to boil water prior to consumption. We volunteer to issue an advisory, DEQ doesn't tell us to at that point, and it's precautionary because the quality of water is unknown.
2. When would the city issue a precautionary boil advisory?
Anytime we have a loss of pressure. On a regular day when the water is coming out of the plant and moving into the system, there's always pressure on that system. So we know that the water in the lines is coming from the plant and can't be coming from anywhere else because we have positive pressure on the system.
But whenever we run out of water or something happens to the system where we have a loss of pressure, then things could move into the system because it's no longer pressurized. So because that's a possibility, we no longer know for sure what the quality of the water is.
3. Why does the pressure matter?
We can no longer guarantee the quality of the water because we can't guarantee that it came out of our plant. It's for the safety of our customers.
4. When does the city work with the DEQ?
The minute we start seeing an issue, we start communicating with the Department of Environmental Quality. this isn't something that we wait to the last minute or they force us to do. Our administration maintains good communication with the DEQ anytime we have a water issue so we start taking steps in advance to prepare for that.
5. What has to happen for the advisory to be lifted?
Once our system has stabilized, then there are 10 sites in McAlester designated by the DEQ that we go and pull samples from.
We take those samples and send them off to the DEQ lab, which has been opened up for seven days a week due to issues statewide, and that's a 24-hour turnaround. If any of those 10 come back with any unsatisfactory result, then we have to draw samples again and do another test. We keep doing that until all 10 samples are within acceptable limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.