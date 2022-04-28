The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma explains what a Peacemaker is and how the volunteers are used to resolve disputes in a fair, informal and inexpensive manner outside a courtroom. If an elgible tribal member is interested in volunteering as a Peacemaker or would like more information about the program, contact Cara Schumann, Constitutional Court Clerk, at 580-642-6448 or email her at cschumann@choctawnation.com. For more information regarding the Choctaw Nation Peacemakers, visit www.choctawnationcourt.com/courts/peacemaker.
1. What is the purpose of a Choctaw Nation Peacemaker?
The purpose of the Choctaw Nation Peacemakers option is to provide a forum for the use of traditional Choctaw peacemaking methods to resolve disputes in a fair, informal and inexpensive manner.
2. What jurisdiction does a Peacemaker have?
Peacemakers have jurisdiction over any matter referred to them by the District Court of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma if all parties to the dispute agree to be bound by the decision of the peacemaker. If a peacemaker determines that the peacemaking process cannot produce an agreed upon resolution of the matter, the peacemaker shall transfer the case back to the District Court, which shall resume jurisdiction over the case.
A peacemaker shall neither force a party to resolve a disputed matter, nor have authority to adjudicate a matter that the parties cannot resolve through voluntary agreement.
3. What can a Peacemaker use in the process?
A peacemaker may use cultural traditions and customs of the Choctaw Nation, including but not limited to present day religious teachings, in the peacemaking process if the peacemaker reasonably believes that such use will further the objective of voluntarily resolving a dispute. Peacemakers may also consult with tribal elders regarding tribal customs and traditions as an aid to furthering the resolution process.
A peacemaker is also permitted to use any reasonable process or method of working with the parties to resolve their dispute as long as force, violence, threats or compulsion is not used. The basic rights of the parties shall be respected by the peacemaker and all parties during the peacemaking process.
4. What happens if a resolution can not be made through a Peacemaker?
If peacemaking fails to reach a settlement, the case is returned to the courts for resolution
5. How can I become a Peacemaker?
According to the CNO Peacemaking Act, a Peacemaker must have the following minimum qualifications: 1.) be of good moral character and integrity; 2.) not have entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere (no contest) or been convicted of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude; 3.) be familiar with the history, customs and traditions of the Choctaw people; 4.) be familiar with the provisions of the Choctaw Nation Peacekeeping Act, the court procedures of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and federal law applicable to CNO; 5.) be proficient in oral and written communications, and 6.) be capable of preparing the documents and reports incidental to the office of Peacemaker. After meeting the minimum requirements, a prospective Peacemaker must take a Constitutional oath and agree in writing to serve under the authority of the District Court.
