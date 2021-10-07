The city of McAlester's charter details what happens if the city council approves or rejects the ward commission's plan to adjust ward boundaries.
1. What happens if the plan is accepted or rejected by the McAlester City Council?
The plan shall be deemed adopted by the City Council unless disapproved within three weeks by the vote of the majority of all members of the City Council.
2. What happens if the City Council fails to adopt the plan?
If the City Council fails to adopt the plan it shall return the plan to the Commission with its objections and with the objections of individual members of the Council.
3. How should the City Ward Commission react if the City Council rejects its plan to redraw or adjust the city's ward boundaries?
Upon rejection of its plan, the Commission shall prepare a revised plan and shall submit such revised plan to the City Council no later than nine months before the first general election of the City Council after the decennial census.
4. What's the next step after the Ward Commission submits a revised plan to the City Council?
Such revised plan shall be deemed adopted by the City Council unless disapproved within two weeks by the vote of two-thirds of all of the members of the City Council and unless, by a vote of two-thirds of all of its members, the City Council votes to file a petition in the District Court, Pittsburg County, for a determination that the plan fails to meet the requirements of this Charter.
5. How long does the city Council have to file a District Court petition and what happens next?
The City Council shall file its petition no later than 10 days after its disapproval of the plan. Upon a final determination upon appeal, if any, that the plan meets the requirements of this Charter, the plan shall be deemed adopted by the City Council and the Commission shall deliver the plan to the City Clerk. If the District Court finds the plan does not comply with the requirements of this Charter, the plan shall be revised by the Commission to satisfy the court's objections within 10 days. The plan delivered to the City Clerk shall include a map and description of the wards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.