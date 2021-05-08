The Choctaw Nation Election Board gives information on what happens if a tribal election is contested for alleged irregularities. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/elections.
1. When is the contest period?
A candidate must file a petition describing the alleged irregularity in detail with the secretary no later than three working days following the election to contest the results of an election. No facsimiles will be accepted. The Election Board may also independently initiate an inquiry and set a hearing to review possible violations of the tribal Election Ordinance. A non-refundable fee in the amount of $150.00 must accompany the petition. The fee must be in the form of a cashier's check or money order, made payable to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.
2. What is considered an irregularity?
An irregularity is a conduct, pattern of conduct or occurrence which does or is an attempt to manipulate the election process or the result of an election. Campaigning by or at the direction of a candidate or prospective candidate, contest of candidacy, violation of campaign contributions, and prohibiting use of tribal assets shall not be considered an irregularity and shall be dealt with as provided in the Election Ordinance addressing the respective issue.
3. Who can contest the results?
After a general, run-off or special election, any candidate whose name appeared on the ballot may contest the results of the election for an irregularity.
4. How can the results be contested?
A candidate must file a petition describing the alleged irregularity in detail with the secretary no later than three working days following the election to contest the results of an election. All decisions made by the Election Board can be appealed to tribal court.
5. What happens next?
The Tribal Council shall have the authority to proceed with the remaining candidates if more than one candidate remains, or declare the remaining candidate the uncontested winner of the election if only one remains, or order a new candidate filing period and new election.
