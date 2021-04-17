The Choctaw Nation Division of Legal and Compliance answers questions following an April 1 decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in Sizemore v. Oklahoma, a case originating in Pittsburg County, applying a U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
1. What is the Sizemore decision?
It is a ruling from Oklahoma’s highest criminal appeals court that the Choctaw Nation’s 1866 reservation boundaries were never changed, therefore land within those boundaries constitutes a reservation and is Indian Country. Therefore, Indians who commit crimes on the reservation must be tried in either federal court or Choctaw Nation court and not state court. Non-Indians who commit certain crimes against Indians on the reservation may also be tried in federal court or in Choctaw Nation court.
2. Will defendants face new charges if their cases are dismissed in state court?
The Choctaw Nation prosecutor’s office has been working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for months to determine which cases affected by the Sizemore decision will be filed in federal court and which cases will be filed in Choctaw Nation District Court. New charges will be filed in federal or CNDC immediately. Once new charges are filed, the criminal process will begin in either federal court in Muskogee, Oklahoma, or CNDC in Durant.
3. What happens to existing state criminal charges?
If the state lacks the jurisdiction to charge a defendant after the Sizemore decision, the state district court where the charges are filed should dismiss the charges. The District Attorney may withdraw the charges or it may be necessary for a defendant’s attorney or the defendant to file a motion to dismiss the charges for lack of jurisdiction.
4. Will the Nation provide a criminal defendant in state court with an attorney?
The Choctaw Nation does not currently provide or pay for legal representation for Choctaw members facing criminal charges in state court or seeking to appeal their state criminal conviction.
5. Will a defendant who cannot afford an attorney be provided one in federal or Choctaw Nation District Court?
The Choctaw Nation District Court may provide an attorney for a criminal defendant who is unable to pay for one. During an initial appearance the judge will inquire as to a defendant’s ability to obtain their own legal counsel or their need to be assigned counsel by the court. This same process will also occur in federal court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.