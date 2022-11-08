The State Election Board offers reminders for the Nov. 8 General Election. More information is available at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html.
1. When are polls open?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work — so make a plan to go vote. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
2. What else do I need in preparation for election day?
Some precincts and polling places have changed, so all voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity from the following:
• a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or
• free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or
• an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)
3. How do I know my vote counted?
Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day. Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.
4. What else is important before voting?
Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.
5. When can I see the results?
Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.
