Shaquira Martin with the American Red Cross offers ways to help as the Kansas-Oklahoma region could see high temperatures above 100 degrees into next week.
1. How can I stay hydrated?
Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Stay away from sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinks.
Replace lost minerals and salts. High heat will cause a lot of sweating, which results in the body losing a lot of necessary salts and nutrients. Keep a snack or sports drink close by.
Certain medical conditions and medications may mean you need to drink more water. Talk to your healthcare provider.
2. How can I keep my home cool?
If you do not have air conditioning in your home, identify a place where you can spend the warmest part of the day during an extreme heat event.
Keep the sun out of your home. Cover windows with drapes and/or curtains. Aluminum foil-covered cardboard will help reflect the heat out of the house.
Add insulation to prevent the heat from coming in.
3. How can staying connected help?
Cars get really hot really fast. Do not leave anyone in an unattended vehicle, especially children and pets.
Regularly check on older and sick relatives. Ask these questions to ensure their safety:
How much water have you had today?
Do you have access to air conditioning?
Do you know the signs of heat illness?
4. When should I immediately call 911 for someone?
If someone is vomiting, develops confusion, loses consciousness, or has a body temperature of 104 degree or higher.
5. What else does the Red Cross do?
The Red Cross has a wide range of information to help people in the coming days. Feel free to use information from the attached checklist or redcross.org/heat in your PSAs and news stories. Information is also available in Spanish if needed. Please let me know if you need a video of someone with the Red Cross giving heat safety tips or would like to interview someone.
