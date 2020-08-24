McAlester City Ordinance No. 2692 provides details of the city's new mandate requiring protective facial coverings.
1 What does the city ordinance require in regard to wearing protective face coverings?
Except for exceptions provided in the ordinance, those within areas defined as "Public Service Areas or Places of Public Accommodation are required to wear face coverings at all times when present therein." Except as otherwise noted in the ordinance, "Persons in any Public Settings wherein social or physical position cannot be maintained are required to wear face coverings."
Social distancing is defined as maintaining at least a 6-foot minimum from other individuals outside of your household,
2 How is a face covering defined in the ordinance?
"'Face covering' means a covering, or mask, that fully covers a person's nose and mouth, including, but not limited to, cloth facemasks, towels, scarves and bandannas as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The face covering should fit snuggly on a person's face, but allow the person to breathe easily and worn consistent with the guidance provided by the CDC.
3 How is "Place of Public Accommodation, Public Service Area, and Public Setting" defined in the ordinance?
"Place of Public Accommodation means all places offering items, goods or services for purchase or rent, including without limitation retail businesses, personal services, and spas, entertainment venues, food service facilities, restaurants and bars, hotels, motels, and travel related services, professional offices and services, banks and financial services, repair facilities and motor vehicle dealerships."
"Public Service Area means a Place of Public Accommodation wherein employees interact with the public as in the normal course of doing business."
"Public Setting means any public place where persons congregate which is not a Place of Public Accommodation including without limitation offices, workplaces, houses or worship, and ancillary facilities, child care facilities, hospital and heath facilities, gymnasiums and physical fitness facilities, adult and youth sports facilities, places and situations where in-person contact is made at the door or window in residential or commercial settings, communal outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, rails and parks, food trucks and other outdoor retail entities."
Posting of "conspicuous signs" is required at all entrances that employees, customers, users, students and visitors must wear Face coverings to be admitted on to the premises.
4 Are there any exceptions to the face covering mandate?
Ordinance 2692 states exemptions from the face covering mandate include:
"Persons who fall into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for those who should not wear Face Coverings due to a diagnosed medical or mental health condition or developmental disability, or the wearing of a face covering would lead to a medical emergency. Persons exempted from this subsection should consider the use of a face shield provided said shield wraps around the sides of the wearer's face and extends below the chin. Persons who fall into this exemption include, but are not limited to:
• "Those who are caring for, or interacting with, a person who is hearing impaired and relies on lip reading to communicate.
• "Individuals with diagnosed developmental disabilities, sensory integration concerns, or tactile sensitivities, certain mental health conditions, limited cognitive ability, or other disability or medical condition warranting accommodation.
• "Individuals engaged in activities that may cause cloth coverings to become wet, as in swimming.
• "Individuals who are engaged in high intensity activities, like exercising or running, when wearing a mask causes difficulty breathing;
• "Individuals while working in a setting where cloth face coverings may increase the risk of heat-elated illness or cause safety concerns due to the introduction of a hazard, also:
• "Children under 5 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering.
• "Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking.
• "Persons exercising in communal outdoor spaces, or persons walking or exercising with other persons from the same household in communal outdoor spaces,as long as physical distancing is maintained.
• "Settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, such as dental services and medical treatments:
• Occupants in a personal vehicle, personal office, or similarly private space while other persons outside of the person's household are not present"
• Private homes.
• Offices and workplaces that are not Public Service Areas where physical distancing between employees and other occupants can be consistently maintained during hours of operation.
5 What are the penalties for violations?
The ordinance removed fines of up to $100 for individual violators, a penalty that had been in place on the ordinance the city council passed on July 23.
Ordinance 2692 states that "Persons refusing to wear a face covering in a Place of Public Accommodation, Educational Institution or indoor Public Setting ... or refusing a request to leave said place, may be subject to prosecution under criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, or similar offenses as circumstances warrant."
"Places of Public Accommodation, Educational Institutions or indoor Public Settings failing to comply with this ordinance may be subject to a fine of up to $100, regulatory discipline, and/or civil action as appropriate. Every day a violation is permitted or permitted to continue shall constitute a separate offense and shall be punishable as such," the ordinance states.
The full text of the ordinance can be found here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.