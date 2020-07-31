Here are some highlights and things to know about the ordinance Krebs city councilors approved Thursday to require protective face coverings in public within the city's limits.
1. When does the ordinance go into effect and when does it expire?
Councilors voted unanimously on July 30 to approve the ordinance with an emergency clause for it to immediately go into effect. The ordinance is set to expire Nov. 30, 2020.
2. What counts as a protective face covering?
A covering, or mask, that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, including, but not limited to, cloth facemasks, towels, scarves, and bandanas as recommended by the CDC. The Face Covering should fit snugly on a person’s face but allow the person to breath easily and worn consistent with the guidance provided by the CDC.
3. Where and when do I have to wear a protective face covering?
Krebs' ordinance states protective face coverings are required at all times in public service areas or places of public accommodation, or in a public setting where social distancing of six feet can't be maintained.
Places of public accommodation are places offering items, goods, or services for purchase or rent — including retail businesses, spas, entertainment venues, food service facilities, restaurants and bars, hotels, motels and more.
Public services areas are places of public accommodation where employees interact with the public in normal course of business.
Public settings are places where people congregate that are not places of public accommodation. this includes workplaces, houses of worship, child care facilities, hospital and health facilities, gyms and fitness facilities, and more.
4. Who is exempt from wearing a protective face covering?
• Anyone who falls into the CDC's guidance for those who should not wear them due to a diagnosed medical or mental health condition or development disability, or wearing a face covering would lead to a medical emergency. But the ordinance states any of these people should consider a face shield.
• Children younger 5 unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering.
• Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking.
• People exercising in communal outdoor spaces or exercising with others from the same household while practicing social distancing.
• Anyone in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a covering, such as dental services or medical treatments.
• Anyone in a personal vehicle, personal office, or similar private space while others are not present.
• Anyone in a private home.
• Anyone in offices and workplaces that are not public services areas where social distancing between employees and other occupants can be maintained.
5. What happens if I don't wear a mask?
Places of public accommodation, educational institutions, and indoor public settings may deny entry to persons who refuse to wear face coverings as required by this ordinance. Owners, managers, or employees of places of public accommodation, educational institutions, and indoor public settings who have denied or attempted to deny entry to persons who refuse to wear face coverings shall notify law enforcement personnel immediately of any such persons refusal to comply or leave said place.
Any employee, customer, user, student, or visitor denied entry to a place of public accommodation, educational institution, or indoor public setting shall immediately leave said place, any person who refuses to leave, reacts to denial of entry with violence, or threats of violence, of any sort shall be subject to prosecution under criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, or similar offenses as circumstances warrant.
