Here are five things to know about the city of McAlester's mask ordinance.
1. What does the city's mask mandate require?
It requires that a mask or other protective facial covering be worn in public settings where social distancing of at least six feet between individuals is not being conducted.
2. How does the city define a protective facial covering?
The ordinance states "Face covering means a covering or mask that fully covers a persons nose and mouth, including, but not limited to, cloth face masks, towels, scarves and bandannas as recommended by the CDC. The face covering should fit snugly on a person's face, but allow the person to breath easy and worn consistent with guidance provided by the CDC."
3. What about penalties for violators?
It provides no penalties for individuals who do not wear a protective covering, but allows for places of public accommodation, educational institutions or indoor public settings failing to comply with the ordinance to be subject to a fine of up to $100, to face regulatory discipline and/or civil action.
4. Can a business turn me away for not wearing a mask?
Yes. "Any employee, customer, user, student, or visitor denied entry to a place of public accommodation, educational institution, or indoor public setting shall immediately leave said place, any person who refuses to leave, reacts to denial of entry with violence, or threats of violence, of any sort shall be subject to prosecution under criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, or similar offenses as circumstance warrant."
5. When will the ordinance end?
The ordinance "shall be discussed, and possibly acted on, at second regularly scheduled council meeting of each month, on the fourth Tuesday of each month."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.