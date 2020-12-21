Here are five things to know about the city of McAlester's new mask mandate.
1. When does the new mandate go into effect?
It went into effect on Thursday, night, Dec. 17, immediately after the McAlester City Council voted by a 5-2 margin to pass the mandate and then declare it an emergency. Without the emergency declaration, it would not have gone into effect for 30 days.
2. What about the city's previous mandate, that had been set to go into effect on Dec. 25?
That is now null and void, with the new mandate now effectively superseding the previous one.
3. What does the city's new mask mandate require?
It requires that a mask or other protective facial covering be worn in public settings where social distancing of at least six feet between individuals is not being conducted.
4. How does the city define a protective facial covering?
The ordinance states "Face covering means a covering or mask that fully covers a persons nose and mouth, including, but not limited to, cloth face masks, towels, scarves and bandannas as recommended by the CDC. The face covering should fit snugly on a person's face, but allow the person to breath easy and worn consistent with guidance provided by the CDC."
5. What about penalties for violators?
Like the previous city mask mandates, it provides no penalties for individuals who do not wear a protective covering, but allows for places of public accommodation, educational institutions or indoor public settings failing to comply with the ordinance to be subject to a fine of up to $100, to face regulatory discipline and/or civil action.
