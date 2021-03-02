The city of McAlester’s charter outlines primary requirements for council and mayor elections.
1. How can a candidate get on the ballot for a primary election?
Any qualified person can be placed on the ballot for the primary election as a candidate for mayor or city councilor by filing no earlier than 8 a.m. on the last Monday in January and no later than 5 p.m. on the next succeeding Wednesday, with the secretary of the county election board.
2. When are primary elections to be held?
A primary election shall be held on the first Tuesday of March of even-numbered years and every two years thereafter to nominate candidates for Mayor and other Councilmen to succeed those whose terms are expiring.
3. What happens if only one person files as a candidate?
If only one person is a candidate for an office to be filled, he shall be not only nominated, but also elected ipso facto, and his name shall not appear on the primary or general election ballot.
4. How does a candidate win an election?
In a primary election, the two candidates for each office to be filled receiving the greatest number of votes for that office, shall be nominated. If one of the candidates for an office receives a majority of all votes cast for all candidates for that office, he alone shall be not only nominated, but also elected ipso facto; and his name shall not appear on the ballot for the general election.
5. What happens in a tie?
In case of failure to nominate because of a tie, the nominee or nominees shall be determined from among those tying, fairly by lot, by the county election board in a public meeting. If one of the two candidates for an office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected ipso facto; and his name need not appear on the ballot for the general election.
