The city of McAlester’s charter outlines the duties and construction of the commission that decides ward boundaries.
1. What does the city of McAlester’s ward commission do?
Following each decennial census, the Commission shall consult the City Council and shall prepare a plan for dividing the city into six wards for the election of council members.
2. How is the ward commission comprised?
The city charter states the ward commission shall consist of seven members. Each council person shall appoint one member to the commission, with those six members choosing a seventh member of the commission to serve as chairperson. That person shall be chosen by a vote of at least four of the commission.
3. When is the commission appointed?
The City Council shall appoint the Commission no later than one year and five months before the first (1st) general election of the City Council after each federal decennial census, or no later than one year and five months before the first (1st) general election in a non-census year selected by the City Council upon a three-fourths (¾) majority vote. The Commission's term shall end upon adoption of a ward plan, as set forth in § 6.04(c).
4. How does the commission present its plan for drawing wards?
The plan shall include a map and encryption of the recommended wards. The commission shall hold one or more public hearings not less than one month before it submits the plan to the City Council. The Commission shall make its plan available to the public for inspection and comment not less than one month before its public hearing. At that time the plan shall be available for purchase by the public at a reasonable price set by the Council. The plan shall also be posted on a website or available to the public by other electronic means.
The Commission shall submit its plan to the City Council not less than one year before the first general election of the City Council after each decennial census.
5. When should the plan be adopted?
The plan shall be deemed adopted by the City Council unless disapproved within three (3) weeks by the vote of the majority of all members of the City Council. If the City Council fails to adopt the plan, it shall return the plan to the Commission with its objections and with the objections of individual members of the Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.