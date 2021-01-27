The Choctaw Nation details its efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine within tribal boundaries. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/covid-19.
1. Who is eligible to get the vaccine?
Currently, we are vaccinating the following:
CNHSA associates, Tribal Police, and Choctaw Nation childcare workers
CDIB cardholders age 40 and above who live in the Choctaw Nation service area (or is a current patient); and those CDIB cardholders who live in their households
Teachers and non-CNHSA healthcare workers with CDIB cards
2. My family members do not have a CDIB card. Can they get vaccinated at a CNHSA facility?
At this time, we are only vaccinating those with a CDIB card. To help those in this situation, we are working with the State of Oklahoma to procure more doses of the vaccine to vaccinate those currently not eligible through our program. If and when we are successful, we will let you know.
3. What days of the week and times can I schedule an appointment?
Schedulers at each of the locations will be setting appointments during regular business hours. Days and times vary by location. Schedulers are also working towards calling their eligible patients to make appointments proactively.
4. I recently had COVID-19. Do I need to wait to be vaccinated?
It depends. If you had to be treated with convalescent plasma or passive antibody therapy, you must wait 90 days. If you did not receive this treatment, you only have to wait until your quarantine period is over and you feel recovered.
5. I just had a shingles or flu shot. Can I still get the COVID-19 vaccine?
You must wait 14 days between getting ANY vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. You must also wait 14 days after the COVID-19 vaccine before receiving any other vaccine.
