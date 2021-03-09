The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people on Monday.
1. Who is considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
People are considered fully vaccinated more than two weeks after they receive the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or more than two weeks after they receive a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen ).
2. What does the CDC recommend for fully vaccinated people in non-healthcare settings?
• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
3. What else is recommended for fully vaccinated people?
Continue to 1) take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing; 2) wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease; 3) wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households; 4) avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings; 5) get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; 6) follow guidance issued by individual employers; 7) follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations
4. What does the guidance say about visits between fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated people?
Indoor visits between fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated people who do not wear masks or physically distance from one another are likely low risk for the vaccinated people.
Therefore, the level of precautions taken should be determined by the characteristics of the unvaccinated people, who remain unprotected against COVID-19.
5. What does the CDC recommend for other personal or social activities outside the home?
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during public social activities such as dining indoors at a restaurant or going to the gym is lower for fully vaccinated people. However, precautions should still be taken as transmission risk in these settings is higher and likely increases with the number of unvaccinated people present. Thus, fully vaccinated people engaging in social activities in public settings should continue to follow all guidance for these settings including wearing a well-fitted mask, maintaining physical distance (at least 6 feet), avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands frequently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.