Oklahoma statute 26 O.S. § 7-116.1 details provisional ballot laws.
1. What does state law say about provisional ballots?
Provisional ballots shall be available for all elections conducted by the county election board. Provisional ballots shall include all offices, candidates and questions and shall be identical to the regular ballots for each precinct. The Secretary of the State Election Board shall promulgate rules and shall prescribe materials necessary for the implementation of provisional ballots.
2. Who is entitled to a provisional ballot?
Persons who are not listed in the precinct registry, but who claim to be registered voters in the precinct and eligible to vote in the election, shall be entitled to vote a provisional ballot upon execution of an affidavit prescribed by the Secretary of the State Election Board.
3. What if I don't have my required ID?
Registered voters required to show identification, as described in Section 7-114, 14-115.4 or 14-121 of this title and who are unable to show one of the acceptable forms of identification described in such sections, shall be entitled to cast a provisional ballot.
4. What if I dispute my political affiliation?
Persons who are listed in the precinct registry for a partisan primary election, but who dispute the political affiliation indicated by such precinct registry, shall be entitled to vote a provisional ballot for a party other than the one indicated.
However, such provisional ballot shall be counted only if evidence is found by the secretary of the county election board of the voter’s valid voter registration in the party for which the provisional ballot was cast.
5. How are provisional ballots counted?
Provisional ballots shall be segregated from the regular ballots cast in the precinct in the manner prescribed by the Secretary of the State Election Board and shall not be inserted in the precinct voting device. Information provided by a person who votes a provisional ballot shall be investigated by the secretary of the county election board after the election. A provisional ballot shall be counted only if it is cast in the precinct of the voter’s residence and if evidence of the provisional voter’s valid voter registration, or of the voter’s identity, is found, except a provisional ballot cast by a voter identified in Section 14-121 of this title shall be counted.
