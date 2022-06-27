The McAlester Code of Ordinances gives information on the rules fireworks stands must follow when selling fireworks within the city limits.
1. What are some requirments that need to be met before a license is issued?
Any applicant individual or organization must obtain a permit from the city by completing an application with the city. All applications must be approved by code enforcement, the fire department and the police department. All applicants must be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for a license. Signs stating "FIREWORKS - NO SMOKING WITHIN 50 FEET" must be posted on all sides of the entire facility. Each stand must have a portable fire extinguisher with a minimum 2A/IBC rating. If a stand exceeds 200 square feet, two portable fire extinguishers are required with at least one being a multipurpose dry chemical type.
2. Does a stand have to pass inspection?
The site for the fireworks stand must be inspected by the code enforcement officer to verify that all requirements for zoning have been met. The site for the fireworks stand must be inspected by the fire department for safety and ordinance compliance.
3. When can stands operate?
Fireworks stands or structures are not to be opened before June 15 or opened after 11:00 p.m. on July 5 of the licensed year. Fireworks stands or structures are not to be opened before December 15 or opened after 11:00 p.m. on January 2.
4. When must stands be removed?
All fireworks stands and structures for the sale of fireworks and related items must be taken down and/or removed from their location within 15 days after July 4 and after January 1 of each year. In addition, the area wherein the stand or structure was located shall be returned to its prior condition by picking up all refuse pertaining to the operation of the fireworks stand or structure.
5. What are the potential penalties if a stand does not follow regulations?
Any person, firm or corporation or other legal entity, which shall violate any of the provisions or fail to comply therewith, or with any of the requirements thereof, shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, subject to a fine not to exceed $1,000.00, or imprisonment not to exceed one year, or both. Each day or part of a day during which such violation is continued or repeated shall constitute a separate offense.
