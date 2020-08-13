The City of McAlester Code of Ordinances outlines powers of the city council.
1. What are general powers and duties of the McAlester City Council?
• Powers. All powers of the City shall be vested in the City Council, except as otherwise provided by law or this Charter and the Council shall provide for the exercise thereof and for the performance of all duties and obligations imposed on the City by law.
• Fiduciary Responsibility. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to the City of McAlester. It shall carry out its trusteeship duties with the utmost degree of good faith, probity, diligence, and loyalty to the interests of the people of McAlester.
• Policies, Goals, and Performance Monitoring. The City Council shall define the policies and goals of the City. To ensure that policies are followed and goals are achieved, it shall exercise its oversight responsibilities through regular, systematic and rigorous performance monitoring.
2. Who is eligible to be a city councilor?
Only registered voters of the City who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the City at least two years, shall be qualified for the office of Mayor. Only registered voters of the City who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the City at least two years, and who have resided for a period of one year in the respective wards from which they are elected or appointed to fill a vacancy, shall be qualified for the offices of Councilmen from the wards. The Council shall not prescribe additional qualifications for the Mayor and other Councilmen.
3. What is the term length for a city councilor?
The term of office of elected officials shall be four years elected in accordance with Article 6.
4. What is the council's composition?
There shall be a City Council composed of seven members, six of which shall be elected by ward by the voters in that ward and a Mayor who shall be elected by the voters of the City at large in accordance with the provisions of § 2.03(b).
5. What is the term limitation for mayor and councilors?
No more than 12 years may be served as Mayor, Councilman, or a combination thereof. A Mayor or Councilman elected or appointed to serve less than a full term shall not have that partial term counted in the 12 year limitation.
