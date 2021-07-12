McAlester's City Charter details the responsibilities of the mayor and vice-mayor.
1. What are the powers and duties of the mayor?
The Mayor shall be a voting member of the City Council and shall attend and preside at meetings of the Council, represent the City in intergovernmental relationships, appoint with the advice and consent of the Council the members of citizen advisory boards and commissions, present an annual state of the City message no later than the first regular Council meeting in February, appoint the members and officers of Council committees, assign agenda items to committees subject to the consent of Council, and perform other duties specified by the Council. The Mayor shall be recognized as head of the City government for all ceremonial purposes and by the governor for purposes of military law but shall have no administrative duties.
2. How is mayor elected?
The Mayor will be elected for a term of four years beginning with the 2008 election and every four years thereafter.
3. How does is the vice-mayor selected?
After every regular election of Councilmen at two-year intervals, the Council shall elect from among its members a Vice-Mayor who shall act as Mayor during the absence, disability, or suspension of the Mayor, or if a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor, until another Mayor is selected by the Council for completion of the unexpired term and qualifies. If the office of Vice-Mayor becomes vacant, the Council shall select from its membership another Vice-Mayor for completion of the unexpired term.
4. What is the pay for mayor and council members?
The salary of the Mayor shall be $75 per month, and the salary of each other Councilman shall be $50 per month. The Mayor and Council members shall receive their actual and necessary expenses incurred in the performance of their duties of office if such expenses are approved in advance by the Council at a public meeting.
5. What does the charter say about holding another office?
Except where authorized by law, no Council member shall hold any other elected public office during the term for which the member was elected to the Council. No Council member shall hold any other City office or City employment during the term for which the member was elected to the Council. No former Council member shall hold any compensated appointive office or employment with the City until one year after the expiration of the term for which the member was elected to the Council.
Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the Council from selecting any current or former Council member to represent the City on the governing boards of any regional or other intergovernmental agency or on other boards.
