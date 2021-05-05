Section 2.02 of the McAlester City Charter outlines who is eligible to run for the office of mayor or for city council and addresses terms in office.
1. Who is eligible to run as a candidate for mayor of the city of McAlester?
Only registered voters of the City who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the City at least two years, shall be qualified for the office of Mayor.
2. Who is eligible to run as a candidate for a city council seat in the city of McAlester?
Only registered voters of the City who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the City at least two years, and who have resided for a period of one year in the respective wards from which they are elected or appointed to fill a vacancy, shall be qualified for the offices of Councilmen from the wards.
3. Are there any additional qualifications to seek the office of McAlester mayor or city councilor?
The Council shall not prescribe additional qualifications for the Mayor and other Councilmen.
4. How long are the terms of office for an elected McAlester city official and what about term limitations?
The term of office of elected officials shall be four years elected in accordance with Article 6. No more than 12 years may be served as Mayor, Councilman, or a combination thereof.
5. What if the official is appointed or elected to fill a partial term for the office of mayor or city councilor?
A Mayor or Councilman elected or appointed to serve less than a full term shall not have that partial term counted in the 12 year limitation.
5. What is the composition of the McAlester City Council?
There shall be a City Council composed of seven members, six of which shall be elected by ward by the voters in that ward and a Mayor who shall be elected by the voters of the City at large in accordance with the provisions of § 2.03(b).
