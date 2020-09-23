The Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality details regulations and reporting practices.
1. Disposal of solid waste
In general, all solid waste must be disposed at a facility permitted by DEQ. A list of currently-permitted disposal facilities can be found online at www.deq.ok.gov. Oklahoma statues do allow an individual to dispose of his own household waste on his own property when all of the following conditions are satisfied: The property is owned by the individual; and the waste does not originate from business or commercial activities (whether at the individual’s home or at another location); and disposal on the property does not violate any local government ordinance, create a nuisance, or present a hazard to public health or the environment.
2. Burning
In most cases, open burning is prohibited due to potential air contamination and detrimental health effects to people. The two most common forms of acceptable burning are:
• yard brush – if the brush is burned on the property where it is generated, and
• household trash – if it is burned on the property where it is generated AND no collection and disposal service is reasonably available.
When burning is authorized, it can be performed only if the following requirements are met: It does not cause a public nuisance or violate a local ordinance. It does not create a visibility hazard on any roadway, rail line, or air field. It does not adversely affect the ambient air quality of a city or town. It is conducted only between three hours after sunrise and three hours before sunset. It is not done on days when DEQ has issued an ozone or particulate matter watch.
3. Illegal dumping
Illegal dumping of waste presents several environmental and health risks, and is an eyesore. To report illegal dumping, please contact DEQ’s 24-hour complaints office either online or at (800) 522-0206. Include as much information as possible.
4. Odors
There are no state or federal regulations for odors; however, bad odors can sometimes be caused by improper activities for which DEQ has jurisdiction. Contact DEQ’s Environmental Complaints office, either through the online complaint form or by phone at (800) 522-0206. Please include as much detail as possible.
5. Medical waste - sharps
It is not uncommon for citizens to give themselves injections at home for a variety of medical conditions; however, disposing of used needles with your regular trash is not the best solution. First, it’s illegal. State statutes prohibit untreated sharps from being disposed in the trash, regardless of the source of the sharps. It is also dangerous to the people who handle your household trash due to the potential for needle sticks and disease transmission. Fortunately, inexpensive solutions exist.
