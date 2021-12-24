The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details the latest information on the COVID-19 omicron variant.
1 What do we know about omicron’s spread?
The Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta remains unknown. CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.
2 Does omicron cause severe illness?
More data are needed to know if Omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants.
3 Do vaccines help against omicron?
Yes. Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.
4 What treatments are available for omicron?
Scientists are working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 work. Based on the changed genetic make-up of Omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective.
5 What is the timeline of omicron’s emergence?
November 24, 2021: A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). This new variant was first detected in specimens collected on November 11, 2021 in Botswana and on November 14, 2021 in South Africa.
November 26, 2021: WHO named the B.1.1.529 Omicron and classified it as a Variant of Concern (VOC).
November 30, 2021: The United States designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern.
December 1, 2021: The first confirmed U.S. case of Omicron was identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.