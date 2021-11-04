Eric Turner, city of McAlester public information officer, provides answers to frequently asked questions about the Nov. 9 special election regarding water system improvements.
1. So is this a bond or a loan?
This is not a bond — it’s a loan. If approved, the loans will be issued through Oklahoma Water Resources Board and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, which will have oversight, meaning a state entity outside of City of McAlester government will make sure we spend the loan where and when we say we’re going to.
2. Are the lines coming to my house?
These are transmission lines — not regular neighborhood water lines. What’s the difference and how does this affect you? Transmission lines carry the water from the treatment facility to our municipal lines. Without them, we don’t have water, period. We’re replacing those lines identified to have the most maintenance issues — the ones that need constant upkeep.
3. What about other lines?
The new lines will require less time to be worked on, which will free up the city's Utility Maintenance department to work on your neighborhood lines.
4. Would local workers be used to complete projects?
The new construction will create jobs within the city, with the project using local contractors whenever possible.
5. Where can I find more information?
The city of McAlester created a website for the project, available at online: www.cityofmcalester.com/Water_Vote/index.php.
