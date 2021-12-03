McAlester Area Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess details this year's Downtown Christmas Parade.
1 When and where will this year's Downtown Christmas Parade be held?
It's scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in downtown McAlester.
2 What's the theme of this year's parade?
It's called "A Country Christmas Parade" to help bring the feelings of an old-fashioned Christmas.
3 What's the process for entering the parade and is there an entry fee?
Entries can be made online at www.mcalester.org. No entry fee is required for nonprofits, including churches. Entry fees are $75 for schools, with the initial $75 entry fee covering as many floats as a school wants to enter. The entry fee for businesses is $100.
4 When is the deadline to enter and what is the parade route?
We will take entries until Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.Those who miss the Monday parade entry deadline can still be in the parade, but they will be placed at the back of the lineup.
The parade lineup is to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 in front of the Diamond Trophy Shop on A Street and will the continue down the street.
When the parade begins, it will turn east off A Street onto Carl Albert Parkway. It will turn south onto Fifth Street for one block and then turn west on Choctaw Avenue and will continue west along Choctaw to South Main Street.
5 Who or what will serve as grand marshal for the Country Christmas Parade?
The Express Clydesdales from Express Employment Professionals are set to lead the parade. The Clydesdale have participated at parades around the nation, including the 2020 Rose Parade.
