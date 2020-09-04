The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation details how state residents can obtain a concealed carry license, also known an Oklahoma Self-Defense Act license.
1. What training is required to qualify for an SDA license?
You must successfully complete a firearms safety and training course from a certified SDA firearms instructor and demonstrate competency and qualification with a pistol authorized for carry by the Oklahoma Self‑Defense Act. You will submit the original certificate of training with your application for a handgun license. No duplicate, copy, facsimile or other reproduction of the certificate of training or exemption from training shall be acceptable as proof of training. Certificate expires after three years.
If you are exempt from the training requirements, you must show the required proof to an SDA firearms instructor to receive an exemption certificate. The original exemption certificate must be submitted with your application.
2. How long do I have to live in Oklahoma before I am eligible for a license?
In order to be eligible for an SDA license you must, establish a residency in the State of Oklahoma. For purposes of the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act, the term "residency" shall apply to any person who either possesses a valid Oklahoma driver license or state photo identification card, and physically maintains a residence in this state or has permanent military orders within this state and possesses a valid driver license from another state where such person claims residency. There is no specific time requirement before you are eligible.
3. What is the application process?
After a person obtains an application, the applicant will be required to complete a firearms safety course and deliver the application to the county sheriff wherein the application resides with the required fee. The completed application will be signed in front of the sheriff. Two passport sized photos are to be brought with the applicant to be submitted with the application. Two sets of fingerprints will be obtained by the sheriff from the applicant.
4. What are the fees?
An initial cost for an application will cosr $100 for a five year license and $200 for 10 years. Renewals cost $85 for five and $170 for 10. If a renewal occurs more than three years after expiration, the fees will be the same as an initial application.
5. Will I have to forfeit my SDA license if I obtain an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Patient license?
At this time, there is not a notification system between the Health Department and the OSBI. Applicants are required to “Comply in good faith with the provisions of the Oklahoma Self Defense Act” (21 O.S. § 1290.9 (6)) which would include responding honestly to the questions posed on the application. Any person making any false or misleading statement on an application for a handgun license will be denied and shall, upon conviction, be guilty of perjury. If an SDA license holder subsequently becomes a Medical Marijuana Patient License holder, he or she is expected to surrender his or her SDA license.
SDA license holders who are subsequently identified as having a Medical Marijuana Patient License will have their SDA license revoked. Individuals in possession of an SDA Handgun License can reside with a Medical Marijuana Patient License holder.
More information can be found HERE.
