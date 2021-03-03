Information from the Oklahoma State Election Board details how to register to vote before Friday's deadline.
1. When should I register to vote?
You may submit your voter registration application at any time. However, the voter registration deadline is 25 days prior to the date of an election.
2. When is the deadline to register for the April 6 elections?
Friday.
3. How can I register?
It's easy to register to vote in Oklahoma.
New voters can complete the Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal "Wizard." You must print, sign, and submit the application to your County Election Board to complete the process.
Registered voters can update voter registration address or party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal. However, address changes can only be made online if you have not moved to a different county. For all other changes, use the OK Voter Portal "Wizard" or a paper Voter Registration Application.
All voters can download a paper Voter Registration Application to complete and submit to your County Election Board.
4. Can I mail in my registration?
Mailed applications that are postmarked 24 or fewer days prior to the date of the election, or hand-delivered applications that are received by election officials or voter registration agencies 24 or fewer days prior to the date of the election, or electronic updates to a voter registration that are submitted 24 or fewer days prior to the date of the election, will be processed after that election.
If you pre-register to vote, you will be mailed a voter identification card once you turn 18 and your registration has been approved and activated by the county election board.
5. Who can register?
You can register to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old or meet the age requirement to pre-register.
Pre-registration - Persons who are at least 17½ years old may pre-register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements. Applicants who preregister cannot vote until they turn 18 years old and the application has been approved by the applicant's County Election Board. Applicants will be mailed a voter ID card upon approval of their registration. Applications received less than 25 days before an election, in which the applicant has turned 18 and is eligible to vote, will be held and processed immediately following the election.
Persons Convicted of a Felony – A person convicted of a felony may register to vote when he or she has fully served his or her sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court. A convicted felon who has been pardoned may register.
Persons Judged Incapacitated - Persons judged incapacitated by a court may not register to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.