The Oklahoma Department of Safety is recruiting for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and gives details on the application process and qualifications to become a trooper. More information can be found by visiting www.jointheohp.com
1. I want to become an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper; how do I apply?
Interested applicants can find an application online at www.jobapscloud.com/OK/ and search for Highway Patrol Officer I. Applications to apply for the OHP's 67th OHP Academy are open with the deadline and academy start date not announced yet.
2. It is my understanding that the application process is very competitive. What kind of things would help me stand out of the crowd?
The application and selection process to become an Oklahoma Highway Patrol cadet is extremely competitive. Determination, heart, drive, attitude, good common sense and the ability to communicate are traits that are looked for in OHP applicants. These will be displayed in your background, by the kind of life you have led.
3. I know that the physical fitness requirements are very high, so I workout everyday. Is this enough to prepare me for the academy?
Physical conditioning and mental preparedness is essential to survival in the academy. It is recommended that physical conditioning commence immediately and become a part of your everyday life. That is the one area you have total control over. If you can excel in this area, the mental and academic stress of the academy should be lessened.
4. If I am a certified police officer in another state, would I have to attend your whole academy process to become a trooper?
Yes. All applicants must meet minimum qualifications to be eligible for application, pass all phases of testing and successfully complete the academy.
5. What is the OHP Academy?
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is very structured. During academy training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically, and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony, and inspections, prior to the classroom instruction. The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises, and preparation for the following day. The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours. Cadets going into an academy are strongly encouraged to be in top physical condition. This will assist them in achieving the success of completion.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is 20 weeks in length. Cadets reside at the academy, located at the Robert R. Lester Training Center, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Oklahoma City, for the duration of the academy.
