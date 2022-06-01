5 THINGS TO KNOW: What do I do if I encounter a black bear?

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and BearWise give information on what to do if a black bear is encountered.
1. Are black bears aggressive?
Black bears rarely become aggressive when encountered. However, it’s best to avoid bear encounters, and to know what to do if an encounter happens
2. What do I do if I encounter a black bear by a dumpster or around the corner?
Give the bear a clear escape route (do not corner it).
Leave any doors open as you back away from the bear.
Do not lock the bear in a room.
3. What if the bear is in my backyard?
From a safe distance, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare away the bear.
When the bear leaves, remove potential attractants such as garbage, bird seed, or pet food.
Ask neighbors to remove attractants.
Check your yard for bears before letting out your dog.
4. What if I encounter a bear in the woods?
If you see a bear before it notices you: stand still, don’t approach and enjoy the moment. Then move away quietly in the opposite direction.
If you encounter a bear that’s aware of you: don’t run; running may trigger a chase response. Back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave.
5. Does bear spray really work?
Keep bear spray accessible; it’s proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. It doesn’t work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite or belongings.
