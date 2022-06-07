The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and BearWise give information on how to keep dogs safe from bears.
1. Why is it important to keep my dog on a leash?
Letting your dog run free in the neighborhood or the woods is usually illegal and always dangerous. A much higher percentage of dogs that get into confrontations with bears are seriously injured or killed when dogs are off leash. The people who try to rescue a dog are also more seriously injured. It may be tempting to let your dog run free, but don’t put your dog and yourself at risk. Please, leash up.
2. Bears will protect their food and cubs.
Bears will typically defend any food source, particularly something as calorie-rich as pet food, garbage or birdseed. A dog that interrupts a bear’s dinner is asking for trouble. A person who comes between a defensive bear and an aggressive dog is putting their life at risk.
Wolves, coyotes, bobcats, eagles and male bears all prey on black bear cubs. To a mother bear, a barking dog is another potentially dangerous predator that means harm; if she cannot quickly or easily get her cubs to safety, she will defend them.
3. What happens if a dog chases a bear?
Bears can run faster than an Olympic sprinter for short distances; if you’re lucky, the bear will escape from your dog. If you’re not lucky, the bear will have to defend itself against your dog. Dog vs. bear seldom ends well for the dog. If you are very unlucky, the dog will realize it has picked a fight it can’t win, turn tail and run back to you. If the bear gives chase, you and the dog become one big problem the bear needs to neutralize so it can feel safe again.
4. What if a dog corners a bear?
A black bear’s natural instinct is to avoid confrontation. That’s why the most common bear sightings consist of the tail end of the bear disappearing into the trees. If you encounter a bear and your dog is on a leash and you can keep it from lunging at the bear, the bear will most likely run away. If your dog is not on a leash, you are increasing the chances that a bear encounter will escalate into a dangerous situation.
5. What is the percentage of dogs involed in bear encounters?
Dogs were involved in more than half of all reported incidents involving people and black bears between 2010 and 2015. Just under half (46%) of those dogs were injured or killed; their human companions did not fare quite as well, with 62% of them being injured.* Many of the dogs had been off-leash, a situation that can easily result in the dog chasing or cornering a bear and being injured, killed, or turning tail and running back to its owner with an aggravated bear close behind.
