The Oklahoma Tax Commission gives information on the state's sales tax holiday which begins Friday and will run until Sunday night.
1. What is a sales tax holiday and is it only for parents buying clothes for children?
A sales tax holiday is a period of time when retail sales taxes are not collectible or payable on a specific class of purchases. Oklahoma's 2021 sales tax holiday began Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at the end of Sunday, Aug. 8, 2020. Under the special holiday law, if an item is tax exempt, anyone may make the purchase tax-free.
2. What items are exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday?
Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars ($100) are exempt. This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.
3. What items are not exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday?
Any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed. Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing are considered taxable. The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable.
4. What if the retailer or purchaser has a coupon that reduces the purchase price of an item to less than $100?
If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100 the item will qualify for the sales tax exemption. This applies to all discounts even if a retailer’s coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount. If a retailer accepts a coupon that entitles the retailer to third-party reimbursement, such as a manufacturer’s coupon, the discount provided by the coupon does not reduce the item’s sales price for purposes of determining whether the item is eligible for the exemption.
5. I am ordering items online. Will these qualify for the sales tax holiday?
Eligible items sold to purchasers by mail, telephone, email or internet shall qualify for the sales tax exemption if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.
