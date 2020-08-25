Donna Wills, a marketing representative of Kennedy Eyecare, details Contact Lens Health Week.
1. What is Contact Lens Health Week?
August 2020 marks the seventh annual Contact Lens Health Week. This year's theme, “ Road to 2020 Vision “ begins with contact lens health, emphasizes the importance of healthy contact lens hygiene practices in protecting against serious eye infections and other illnesses.
2. How can I get contacts?
At your local Optometrist office. Getting a contact lens prescription is actually pretty easy! The doctor will review your eye health history and check your vision. You then will be set up with our Contact Lens Specialist to review the different types of lens options.
3. What can happen if I leave my contact lenses in too long?
You can get infections, you also may not see well out of them. Over time, substances like protein deposits develop on the surface of your contacts, your eyes can become dry and irritated. Even if your eyes are usually perfectly moist, wearing contact lenses can make them more prone to dryness.
4. What should I do if I leave contact lenses in too long?
Leaving contact lenses in the eyes for too long increases the risk of eye infections. The contact lens prevents the cornea from getting enough oxygen. The cornea needs oxygen. Without oxygen, the cells of the cornea can break down, essentially causing infections. Sleeping in contact lenses is NOT recommended.
5. How often should I replace contacts?
From minor irritation to permanent damage, it’s important to know the lifespan of your lenses and change them accordingly.
Monthly disposal should be replaced after 30 days, Dailies should we replace daily, and two week lenses should be replace every two weeks.
