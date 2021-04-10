Oklahoma homeowners and renters in the 16 counties designated for individual assistance who sustained damage during the February winter storms may now apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.
The counties are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner.
1. What can be done if FEMA denies your application?
After applying for assistance, if you received a letter from FEMA that says you’re ineligible for help or that there is “no decision,” read the letter carefully. FEMA may need additional information from you to continue processing your application. If you have insurance and are applying for federal assistance, you must file a claim with your insurance provider. If applicable, you will need to provide a copy of your insurance settlement approval or denial letter.
2. What are some of the reasons for being denied?
A few common reasons for being determined ineligible or receiving “no decision” include:
• You are insured. You must provide a copy of your insurance settlement approval or denial letter to FEMA. If your insurance settlement is insufficient to meet your disaster-related needs, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Contact FEMA to provide any additional information or documentation.
• You reported no home damage or minimal damage when you registered with FEMA. If you reported your home had no disaster-related impacts, but later discover new or additional damages to living areas, contact FEMA to let them know. Documentation from a local official or contractor supporting your appeal may help you prove that your home has suffered impacts to its habitability.
• Proof of occupancy. When FEMA is unable to verify the occupancy of your primary residence, you may need to provide documentation, such as utility bills, a bank or credit card statement, phone bill, pay stubs, a driver’s license, state-issued ID card or voter registration card showing the damaged dwelling’s address.
3. What are other reasons for being determined ineligible or getting a "no decision" determination?
• No initial rental assistance. You indicated to the inspector that you were not willing to move while your damaged home was being repaired. This made you ineligible for FEMA temporary rental assistance. If you later found further damage to your home or your housing needs have changed, contact FEMA as soon as possible to update your housing status and explain why you have a need to relocate.
• No communication with FEMA. If you missed an inspection and did not follow up with FEMA, your assistance could be affected. Make sure that FEMA has your contact information. If you are unable to meet with an inspector as planned, let FEMA know.
• Your home is safe to occupy. FEMA housing assistance typically only covers costs to make your home habitable. Damage to non-essential space, landscaping or spoiled food is not covered by FEMA grants.
4. What if I have other questions regarding my eligibility status?
If you have questions or need to speak about your eligibility status, call 800-621-3362, open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT. Multilingual operators are available.
Applicants can appeal a FEMA determination, to do so, you need to submit supporting information along with a letter describing in detail the reason (or reasons) you are appealing.
You should include your full name, FEMA application number and disaster number, pre-disaster primary residence address and current phone number and address on all submitted documents. You can find the application and disaster number printed on page 1 of your determination letter.
5. How can an appeal and supporting documentation be submitted?
You can submit your appeal and any associated documentation by:
1. Uploading your documentation online at disasterassistance.gov.
2. Mailing your documents and letter within 60 days of receiving your determination letter to the address below. Your letter with accompanying documents must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on your letter from FEMA regarding your eligibility. It can be sent to:
FEMA National Processing Service Center; P.O. Box 10055; Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055
3. Information can be faxed to 800-827-8112.
Survivors should register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you cannot register online, call 800- 621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
